|
|
1946 - 2020 Jannifer Grace Aaron Upchurch passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday February 10, 2020 at around 11 am.
Born in Oglethorpe County, on January 18, 1946, Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Aaron and Grace Kenney Aaron and one brother, Joe Aaron.
Jan was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from the University of Georgia. Jan was a kind, loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived her life with patience, kindness, generosity and humility.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 54 years Dean F. Upchurch her son Dean F. Upchurch Jr. and her daughter Janene (Steve) Smith; brother: Kenney Aaron; sister: Christine Toole, five grandchildren and two great grand children.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Revs. Ronnie Healan and Kevin Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Attica Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020