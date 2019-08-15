|
1949 - 2019 Mr. Jarrett Edwin Lowe, 70, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA.
Mr. Lowe was born in Royston, GA on March 6, 1949, son of the late Walter Hawes Lowe, Jr. and the late Lillie Fendora Smith Lowe. He was a processing engineer having worked with Durden Enterprises. Mr. Lowe was a United States Army veteran having served during Vietnam; and received two Purple Heart Medals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Lowe.
Survivors include his wife, Retta Dove Lowe; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cindy Lowe of Carnesville, GA and Christopher Lowe of Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jonathan Carey of Danielsville; brothers and sister-in-law, Garry Lowe of Athens, GA and Myron and Priscilla Lowe of Winder, GA; grandchildren, Matthew Lowe, Marcus Lowe, Samantha Carey and Jacie Carey.
Funeral services for Mr. Lowe will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with Rev. Lonnie Bennett and Rev. Mike Fulghum officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019