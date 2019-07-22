|
Jason Allen Christian 1978 - 2019 Jason Allen Christian, 41, of Hull, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A native of Madison County, Mr. Christian was a son of Elmer Basco Christian II and Carolyn Roberts Christian of Hull. He was a graduate of Madison County High School and Athens Technical College. He had worked as service manager at Athens Janitor Supply Co. Inc. for 17 years and was an active member of Hull Baptist Church. Mr. Christian was preceded in death by his brother, Senior Police Officer Elmer Basco "Buddy" Christian III.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Martha Roberts of Jersey; sister-in-law, Melissa Christian-Griffeth; niece, Callie Christian; nephew, Wyatt Christian; several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Meadows, Sherman Meadows, David Griffeth, Russell Watkins, Micah Crowe, Michael Tolbert, Jamey Bramlett and Eric Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buddy Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 903, Colbert, GA 30628; buddychristianfoundation.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019