J.C. English
1961 - 2020
J.C. English, age 58, of Athens, GA passed June 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the graveside of Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Ave, Monroe, GA. Viewing, 1-6 PM, Friday at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: his mother, Catherine E. Moore; children, Jermie English, Antwan Byrd (godson), Lyndall English, Merissa English and Nijah Brooks; a host of grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla English and Linda E. Echols; brothers, Tommy English, Ralph English, Matthew Moore and Charlie Moore; special friend & caregiver, Lynette White, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Sign the Guestbook and Stream Services online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Worked with JC for a long time, He was a good friend. Glad to have known him. Prayers for the family.
Chris Blackwell
Coworker
