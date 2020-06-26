J.C. English, age 58, of Athens, GA passed June 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the graveside of Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Ave, Monroe, GA. Viewing, 1-6 PM, Friday at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: his mother, Catherine E. Moore; children, Jermie English, Antwan Byrd (godson), Lyndall English, Merissa English and Nijah Brooks; a host of grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla English and Linda E. Echols; brothers, Tommy English, Ralph English, Matthew Moore and Charlie Moore; special friend & caregiver, Lynette White, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.