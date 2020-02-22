Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Jean Bell Burns James


1934 - 2020
Jean Bell Burns James Obituary
1934 - 2020 Jean Bell Burns James 85 years young passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, and while surrounded by her loved ones.

She was the daughter of the late William & Jean Burns; preceded in death by her son, Hunter James; brother, Arthur Burns and a life partner, Stuart Hamilton.

Memorial Service will be Saturday 11:00 am February 22, 2020 at Lord & Stephens, East chapel with Pastor Andrew Schroeder officiating.

Survivors include daughters, Gloria Black & Carol Engler; son, Robert (Dagmar) James; sister in law, Ruth Burns; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
