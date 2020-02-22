|
|
1934 - 2020 Jean Bell Burns James 85 years young passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, and while surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the daughter of the late William & Jean Burns; preceded in death by her son, Hunter James; brother, Arthur Burns and a life partner, Stuart Hamilton.
Memorial Service will be Saturday 11:00 am February 22, 2020 at Lord & Stephens, East chapel with Pastor Andrew Schroeder officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Gloria Black & Carol Engler; son, Robert (Dagmar) James; sister in law, Ruth Burns; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020