Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Graveside service
Private
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Jean Perrin Cade


1942 - 2020
Jean Perrin Cade Obituary
Mrs. Jean Perrin Cade, age 77, of Athens, Georgia passed on April 29, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Survivors include sons, Will T. (Latoshia) Cade, III, Israel Cade; daughters, Yvonne(Milton) Cade, Aesia Cade(Stacy) Brown, Stacyee Adkins; sisters, Clara Lee Moon, May Bell Davis, Geneva Whisant, Gail Sewell, Irene Fortson; sixteen grand children; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Athens Council on Aging Inc. 135 Hoyt Street Athens, GA 30601 in memory of Jean Cade
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020
