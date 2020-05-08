|
Mrs. Jean Perrin Cade, age 77, of Athens, Georgia passed on April 29, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Will T. (Latoshia) Cade, III, Israel Cade; daughters, Yvonne(Milton) Cade, Aesia Cade(Stacy) Brown, Stacyee Adkins; sisters, Clara Lee Moon, May Bell Davis, Geneva Whisant, Gail Sewell, Irene Fortson; sixteen grand children; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Athens Council on Aging Inc. 135 Hoyt Street Athens, GA 30601 in memory of Jean Cade
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020