1926 - 2020 Jean Watson McLean Gibson ,93, of Athens, passed away on January 20, 2020. The family will receive friends in the gathering room at Athens Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 29th, from 2:00 to 4:00. Graveside services will be Thursday, 30th, at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1065 Gaines School Road, Athens, GA 30605. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020