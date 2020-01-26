Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the gathering room at Athens Covenant Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Jean Watson McClean Gibson


1926 - 2020
Jean Watson McClean Gibson Obituary
1926 - 2020 Jean Watson McLean Gibson ,93, of Athens, passed away on January 20, 2020. The family will receive friends in the gathering room at Athens Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 29th, from 2:00 to 4:00. Graveside services will be Thursday, 30th, at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1065 Gaines School Road, Athens, GA 30605. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
