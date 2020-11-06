Jeanette Kirk King, age 79, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 under the care of Kindred Hospice.
A member of Faith Pentecostal Church in Hull, Georgia, she was born September 19, 1941 in Danielsville, Georgia to the late David Haddon Kirk and the late Lettie Blanche McCurdy Kirk and was a loving wife to the late Harry Russell King for 31 years.
She is survived by sons, David Harrison King and his wife, Rosita of Nicholson and Jimmy Clarence King and his wife, Sonya of Hull; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her seven sisters, Vivian Argo, Ruth Adams, Genevieve Phillips, Rachel Hunsinger, Marcelene Lester, Eleanor Riley and Sue Abercrombie and nine brothers, Hiram, Odell, Leonard, Chandler, Horace, Hoyt, Edwin, Bobby and Ronnie.
Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, November 6, in Bernstein Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 7, in Faith Pentecostal Church with the Reverend Billy Fowler and Reverend Christopher Reeves officiating. Mrs. King will lie in state at the church from 11:30 AM until the funeral hour.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and to Mrs. King's caregivers, Avery Whiddon, Corine Hering and Jamie Pinckard for their loving care during her illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Pentecostal Church, 795 Norwood Rd., Hull, GA 30646 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611, pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.