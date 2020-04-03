Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe
209 South Hammond Drive
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-2594
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Sorrells Scott


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Sorrells Scott Obituary
1933 - 2020 Jeanette Sorrells Scott died at Saint Mary's Hospice House in Athens on April 2, 2020. Mrs. Scott was born in Walton County Georgia, the only child of William and LaEunie Wheelis Sorrells. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Calvin C. Scott. Mrs. Scott was a real estate attorney in Athens Georgia, having been in practice for over fifty years. In 1969, she joined the law firm of Erwin, Epting, Gibson and McLeod. For the last two decades, she had practiced with Thomas H. Beisswenger. She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Sorrells Scott, his wife, Elizabeth Flowers Scott, her daughter, Mary Claire Scott Rodgers and husband James O'Neal Rodgers and his children John Thomas and Georgia Rodgers; grandchildren, Jackson Casper Scott, Andrew Timothy Scott, Sophia Elise Scott, Charles O'Neal Rodgers, James Blair Rodgers and Vandiver Scott Rodgers. She is also survived by an aunt, Joyce Stewart Wheelis and a host of beloved cousins. Mrs. Scott was a member of Tuckston United Methodist Church. In light of current, national health concerns, the family will hold a private graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, with Dr. John Brown officiating. Memorials may be made to Tuckston United Methodist Church, or The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309 Athens, Ga 30604 or www.cfnega.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -