1933 - 2020 Jeanette Sorrells Scott died at Saint Mary's Hospice House in Athens on April 2, 2020. Mrs. Scott was born in Walton County Georgia, the only child of William and LaEunie Wheelis Sorrells. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Calvin C. Scott. Mrs. Scott was a real estate attorney in Athens Georgia, having been in practice for over fifty years. In 1969, she joined the law firm of Erwin, Epting, Gibson and McLeod. For the last two decades, she had practiced with Thomas H. Beisswenger. She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Sorrells Scott, his wife, Elizabeth Flowers Scott, her daughter, Mary Claire Scott Rodgers and husband James O'Neal Rodgers and his children John Thomas and Georgia Rodgers; grandchildren, Jackson Casper Scott, Andrew Timothy Scott, Sophia Elise Scott, Charles O'Neal Rodgers, James Blair Rodgers and Vandiver Scott Rodgers. She is also survived by an aunt, Joyce Stewart Wheelis and a host of beloved cousins. Mrs. Scott was a member of Tuckston United Methodist Church. In light of current, national health concerns, the family will hold a private graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, with Dr. John Brown officiating. Memorials may be made to Tuckston United Methodist Church, or The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309 Athens, Ga 30604 or www.cfnega.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020