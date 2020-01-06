Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Jeanettie Peek Dyson


1927 - 2020
Jeanettie Peek Dyson Obituary
1927 - 2020 Ms. Jeanettie Peek Dyson, 92 of Athens departed this life on January 2, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Ebenezer Baptist Church, West followed by Entombment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Ms. Dyson was born August 11, 1927, she was one of fourteen children born to the late George and Hattie Peek.She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Rogie L. Peek, Philadelphia, PA, Rev. J.T. Dyson (Rosalind), Beaumont, TX and William (Darcel) Wells, Port Arthur, TX; a grandson, Rogie L. Peek, Jr., a daughter-of-the-heart/niece both raised in the home, Debbie James, Athens, GA; three sisters, Joan Anderson-Randolph, Hempstead, NY, Linda (Homer) Edwards, Athens, GA and Nancy Staplar, Neptune, NJ, four brothers, James F. Peek, Athens, GA, Elder Carter T. Peek (Barbara), Atlanta, GA, Clyde H. Peek, Athens, GA, and Daniel J. (Shirley) Peek, Brunswick, GA. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends and all who called her "Mama."

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
