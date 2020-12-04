Jeanne Nabors Davis, 59, wife of 37 years to Jeff Davis, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harold Nabors and Doris Sparks Nabors and sister to the late Marsha Nabors.
Jeanne was a graduate from the University of Georgia and retired from the State of Georgia as a Probation Officer. The impact of her faith in Jesus was seen daily in her compassion and generosity with all. She was a faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church where she was very involved, especially with the UNO Girls. She was active with ACTS and the Aqua Buddies at the Athens YMCA.
She was a lover of all animals. Survivors in addition to her husband Jeff include three children: Matt (Casey) Davis, Brantley Davis, and Hannah Davis (Carl) Maddox and seven grandchildren: Lee, Whit, Ellie, Bonny Sue, Jay and Judah Davis and Malachi Maddox.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00PM at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastors Tony Vismor and Matt Davis officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30PM at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ACTS.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com