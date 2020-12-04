1/1
Jeanne Nabors Davis
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Nabors Davis, 59, wife of 37 years to Jeff Davis, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harold Nabors and Doris Sparks Nabors and sister to the late Marsha Nabors.

Jeanne was a graduate from the University of Georgia and retired from the State of Georgia as a Probation Officer. The impact of her faith in Jesus was seen daily in her compassion and generosity with all. She was a faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church where she was very involved, especially with the UNO Girls. She was active with ACTS and the Aqua Buddies at the Athens YMCA.

She was a lover of all animals. Survivors in addition to her husband Jeff include three children: Matt (Casey) Davis, Brantley Davis, and Hannah Davis (Carl) Maddox and seven grandchildren: Lee, Whit, Ellie, Bonny Sue, Jay and Judah Davis and Malachi Maddox.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00PM at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastors Tony Vismor and Matt Davis officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30PM at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ACTS.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved