Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:30 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
Jeffie Rowland


1924 - 2019
Jeffie Rowland Obituary
Jeffie Rowland 1924 - 2019 Jeffie Rowland passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Herring of Athens, Nancy Sain of Hilton Head Island, SC and Alice Rowland of Jefferson; sons-in-law, Steve Herring of Athens and Gene Sain of Hilton Head Island, SC; and grandson, Chris Herring. She was the daughter of the late Eli Jefferson Landers and Pearl Baskin Landers.

Her passion was serving as a docent at the University of Georgia Museum of Art and Library. She was a nationally published artist in several equestrian publications. She enjoyed a lifelong love of horsemanship, including memberships at the Belle Meade Hunt and Shakerag Hunt.

Services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Athens-Clarke County Heritage Foundation for the preservation of Beech Haven in Jeffie's name. Checks can be mailed to: Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation, 489 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601 or donations made online at http://www.achfonline.org/.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 11, 2019
