Jeffrey Dean McNeill
1968 - 2020
Jeffrey Dean McNeill, 51, of Bishop, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.

A native of Troy, Illinois, he was a son of the late Raymond and Barbara Schuessler. Jeff was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria McNeill; two sons, Tommy Horne and William Horne; one daughter, Kimberly Buffington (Eric); granddaughter, Abigail Horne and four siblings, Robert McNeill (Tammy), Annette Roach (Kevin), Michael McNeill (Holly) and Lori McNeill.

Memorial services will be private.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
