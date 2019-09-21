Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
3655 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
1955 - 2019
Jeffrey Scot Harben Obituary
1955 - 2019 Jeffrey Scot Harben, age 64, of Watkinsville, died unexpectedly on September 19, 2019.

Scot was born in Athens and graduated from Peachtree High School in Dunwoody. He attended Kennesaw Junior College and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Georgia. He started his career at GMAC and later worked in the motorcycle industry for Husqvarna and Yamaha. He owned Athens Cycling. Most recently, Scot worked as a Tax Appraiser for Athens-Clarke County. Scot was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend and loved riding bicycles and motorcycles and sailing his Hobie Cat.

Scot was preceded in death by his father, Ford Harben.

He is survived by his mother, Colette Parsons Harben of Lawrenceville; brother, Steven Ford Harben of Suwanee; sister and brother-in-law, Amy Harben Mahaffey and Charles Michael Mahaffey, Jr. of Buford; niece, Meredith Mahaffey of Buford; and nephew, Eric Mahaffey of Buford.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3655 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
