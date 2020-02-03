|
1954 - 2020 Jennifer Blain VandenBerg
Born April 1, 1954 in Gainesville, Florida
In August of 1976 Jenny married Jim VandenBerg and over the next 43 years it's hard to imagine there were two people in the world that loved spending time together more. They had two children, first a daughter named Blain then a son, Brin.
Jenny and Jim moved to The Georgia Club from Destin, Florida in 2001. She loved the South, and in spite of the many moves and diverse locales that shaped her childhood, always identified with the warmth and the values of our Southern culture. Jenny as wife of the new Georgia Club CEO took on a huge role in shaping the community of the emerging development. She had a brilliant eye for interiors, especially flowers and was deft at knowing what people needed to feel welcome and at home.
She was a bon vivant, loved to cook and travel, smiled always, but tough as nails.
She was the hard working team manager for her kindred spirit Coach Suzanne Leebern, and the University of Georgia Gym Dogs, and a faithful confidante to many of the gymnasts as they grew into their lives after school and competition.
She fought pancreatic cancer with a fearless discipline and a devotion to making certain that no one around her was sad or suffering, because she made sure we all knew that she wasn't.
She is survived by her husband and children, her mother Barbara Westberry and brother Rick Westberry.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Cancer Foundation, PO Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Jenny will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM at Emanuel Episcopal Church, Athens, GA. A reception will follow at The Georgia Club Ballroom.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020