Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
New Springhill Baptist Church
Philomath, GA
Jermaira Jayhonest Long


1995 - 2019
Jermaira Jayhonest Long Obituary
1995 - 2019 Jermaira J. Long , 24 of Athens entered eternal rest on November 19, 2019. Home going services will held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from New Springhill Baptist Church, Philomath, Ga., with burial in the church cemetery. Survivors include her parents Tamara Bonner Freeman and Antonio J. Long; four brothers, three sisters other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
