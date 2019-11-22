|
1995 - 2019 Jermaira J. Long , 24 of Athens entered eternal rest on November 19, 2019. Home going services will held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from New Springhill Baptist Church, Philomath, Ga., with burial in the church cemetery. Survivors include her parents Tamara Bonner Freeman and Antonio J. Long; four brothers, three sisters other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019