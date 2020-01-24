Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Jerrica Melissa Huntley


1989 - 2020
Jerrica Melissa Huntley Obituary
1989 - 2020 Ms. Jerrica Huntley, 30, of Athens, GA passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Beverly Ann Dupree, son, JeMarkous Appling, daughters, JeMira Brightwell, Kamora Appling , DeMiyah Appling, two brothers, three sisters, and other family and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Huntley will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at East Lawn Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
