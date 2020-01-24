|
1989 - 2020 Ms. Jerrica Huntley, 30, of Athens, GA passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Beverly Ann Dupree, son, JeMarkous Appling, daughters, JeMira Brightwell, Kamora Appling , DeMiyah Appling, two brothers, three sisters, and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Huntley will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at East Lawn Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020