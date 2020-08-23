Jerry Bell, age 68, of Athens, GA passed August 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include: his fiance`, Revie Johnson; daughters, Felicia 'Shun' Bell, Kendra M. Bell and Demetria Harris; grandchildren, Nacoya Harris, Danasia Cross, David Cross, Jr., Keelan Bell, Korey Bell, Jaylen Robinson and Jordyn Harris; siblings, Thomas Bell, Annie Bell Williams and Matthew Bell.
