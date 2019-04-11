|
|
Jerry "King Bo Dean" Willoughby, 61, a native of Watkinsville, began his eternal journey Thursday, April 4, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Jerry A. (Kimberly) Willoughby, Joshua Dean Willoughby and Tony Parks; grandson, Jeris Alexander Willoughby; brothers, James (Louise), Roy, Larry and Calvin Willoughby; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Watkinsville. Interment will be at Watkinsville City Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, with the family receiving friends from 5-7PM, April 11th, at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019