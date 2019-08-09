|
|
1937 - 2019 Mr. Jerry Emmett Fox, age 81 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held in Concord, NC on Friday, August 9. He will be laid to rest in Winterville City Cemetery in Winterville, GA on Saturday, August 10 at 12:00 pm.
Surviving is wife, Winnie Tucker Fox, formerly of Oglethorpe county and other loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Parkinson Association of Carolinas, 5970 Fairview Road, Suite 725, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Arrangements in Concord are being handled by Wilkinson Funeral Home and Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Athens, GA are helping with arrangements in Winterville.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019