Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Jerry Lee Long Sr.


1940 - 2019
Jerry Lee Long Sr. Obituary
1940 - 2019 Jerry Lee Long, Sr., 79, of Winterville, GA, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Frances Long, brother, John (Jean) Long, children, Jerry (Vicki) Long, Jr. and Mary (Robert) Wadsworth, four grandchildren and one great grandson.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 until 7 at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
