Oconee Chapel & Memorial Park
2370 Highway 53
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 769-5688
Jerry Roach


1935 - 2019
Jerry Roach Obituary
1935 - 2019 Jerry Roach, 84, a lifelong resident of Bogart GA passed away peacefully on the morning of November 10, 2019. Jerry was born on April 5th, 1935, the youngest son of the late Pat and Ethylene Roach.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joanne Roach, and his brother, Jack Roach.

Jerry was a 1953 graduate of Bogart High School and served in the US Army. He spent his career in the industrial bearing business, through which he made many lifelong friends. He retired from Dixie Bearings Inc, in 1996. He was a member of Living Word Baptist Church in Bogart.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Lynn Dillard; his daughter and son-in-law, Nickie and Rick Carter; his granddaughter, Lauren Ivy Dillard, and his beloved companion; his black lab, Molly.

Jerry had a sharp wit and a generous nature. He enjoyed gardening, following NASCAR, talking to his friends on the phone, and most of all, he loved fishing and hunting. For his years of experience and keen skills at trot line fishing, he was known as the "Catfish King" among his friends.

At Jerry's request, the family will forgo a funeral service.

Athens Cremation Service, Oconee Chapel, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
