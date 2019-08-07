|
|
1943 - 2019 Jesse Jackson, 76, of Athens GA. Passed away on July 30, 2019.
Jesse was born in Athens, GA., to Eddie and Anna Bell Jackson. Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Eddie Jackson Jr.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rosa Jackson of Athens, two sons Leonard (Kim) Jackson of Athens, GA. and Jesse Jackson Jr. of Springfield Mass. One brother, Raymond Jackson of Colbert GA, one sister, Marstine Keese of Bronx NY. Six grand kids, seven great grand kids. A host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019