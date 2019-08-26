Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1982 - 2019
Jessica Brooke Meadow Obituary
1982 - 2019 On the afternoon of August 22, 2019 Jessica Brooke Meadow passed away at the age of 36 in Savannah, GA.

Jessica was born to Bill and Jan Meadow in December, 1982. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of North Georgia in 2010. Jessica enjoyed listening to music and tutoring children. Her dream was to complete her Masters in Childhood Development and become an elementary school teacher.

Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Florene Meadow, John Williams Sr. and Betty Seymour. She is survived by her father Bill (Trisha), mother Jan, sister Ashley (Taylor) and grandfather Gene Seymour, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on August 31, 2019 at Colbert United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Colbert United Methodist Church at 68 N 2nd Street Colbert, GA 30628.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
