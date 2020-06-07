Jessie Bell Upshaw, age 94, of Athens, GA passed June 2, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, GA. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Bobbie S. Upshaw, Sylvester Upshaw and Vera A. Upshaw; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and one sister, Nina Butts.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.