Mrs. Jessie Hanson was born in Rayle, Georgia to the late, Oscar and Lucille Hanson. She was the eldest of all of her siblings. In 1943, she was united in marriage to Mr. Ervin Hosch. She leaves to cherish her memory; a devoted brother, Roy Hanson of Conyers, GA; one brother in law, Robert Moon; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, church members and friends. She made her transition from Labor to Reward on April 29, 2020. Homegoing services are Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12: 00 Noon from True Light Holiness Church, Rayle Ga. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020