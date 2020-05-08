Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
True Light Holiness Church
Rayle , GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Hosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Hosch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Hosch Obituary
Mrs. Jessie Hanson was born in Rayle, Georgia to the late, Oscar and Lucille Hanson. She was the eldest of all of her siblings. In 1943, she was united in marriage to Mr. Ervin Hosch. She leaves to cherish her memory; a devoted brother, Roy Hanson of Conyers, GA; one brother in law, Robert Moon; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, church members and friends. She made her transition from Labor to Reward on April 29, 2020. Homegoing services are Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12: 00 Noon from True Light Holiness Church, Rayle Ga. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -