Jessie L. Walter
1924 - 2020
Jessie L. Walter, age 95, of Athens, GA passed September 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her children, John Howard, Emma Walter, John Walter, Rosa Thurmond, Robert C. Walter, James E. Walter, Larry Walter, Harry Walter and David Walter; siblings, Isaiah Howard, Gaynell Watson, Richard Howard, Daniel Howard, Anthony Howard and Mary Louise Smith; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
