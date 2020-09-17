Jessie L. Walter, age 95, of Athens, GA passed September 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her children, John Howard, Emma Walter, John Walter, Rosa Thurmond, Robert C. Walter, James E. Walter, Larry Walter, Harry Walter and David Walter; siblings, Isaiah Howard, Gaynell Watson, Richard Howard, Daniel Howard, Anthony Howard and Mary Louise Smith; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com