Jester Lee Griffeth, 78 of Athens passed on August 29, 2020.
Visitation begins on Friday, September 4, 2020 3:00PM-7:00pm.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am from the New Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson County.
Survivors include his wife: Annie Mae Griffeth; Children: Kim Griffeth, Katrina Griffeth-Mims, Surrey Griffeth; brothers: Joe Lewis Griffeth and Dwayne Griffeth; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.