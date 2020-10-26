Mrs. Jetta Dean Lawson, age 67, of Athens, GA, passed on October 21, 2020.A viewing for First Lady Lawson will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the First AME Church, Athens, GA. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The public is invited.Survivors include her husband, Rev. James Lee Lawson; one daughter: Inza Lashell Lawson; three grandchildren: Shelton Lanier Hall III , Ambitous Iteego Lawson and Ambier Iteesia Lawson; a host of brothers and sisters including Odell still, Henry Willis, Pete Still, Lula Collins, Louise Still and Essie Still, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.