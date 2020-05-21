Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Jim "Tack" Elder Jr.


1945 - 2020
Jim "Tack" Elder Jr. Obituary
Jim "Tack" Elder, Jr. (A.K.A. James Elder), 74 of Athens, began his eternal journey, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The son of the late Jim, Sr. and Hattie Elder, was a former professional athlete, who retired at the age of 35 from the Canadian Football League.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Elder; step-son, Victor Robinson, Jr.; sisters, Peggy Huff and Hattie Ann (Charlie) Moon; mother-in-law, Mary B. Smith; step-grandsons; step-great granddaughter; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held 3-7PM, Thursday, May 21st at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -