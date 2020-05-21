|
|
Jim "Tack" Elder, Jr. (A.K.A. James Elder), 74 of Athens, began his eternal journey, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The son of the late Jim, Sr. and Hattie Elder, was a former professional athlete, who retired at the age of 35 from the Canadian Football League.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Elder; step-son, Victor Robinson, Jr.; sisters, Peggy Huff and Hattie Ann (Charlie) Moon; mother-in-law, Mary B. Smith; step-grandsons; step-great granddaughter; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held 3-7PM, Thursday, May 21st at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 21, 2020