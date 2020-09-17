1/
Jimmie Haynes
1946 - 2020
Jimmie Haynes, age 74, of Athens, GA passed September 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the graveside of Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Thursday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Lizzie Haynes; 2 daughters, Sonya Haynes and Jacqueline Haynes; 2 sons, Dexter Haynes and Marlon Haynes; 8 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Eddie (Mary) Haynes, Robert Haynes, Mary (James) Winfrey and Sarah Mattox.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Athens Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
berta wymbs
Friend
September 16, 2020
With Heartfelt Condolences To The Family Of Mr. Jimmie. May He Rest In Eternal Peace
Shawanna Waller
Friend
September 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Leo & Pauline Barnett
Neighbor
