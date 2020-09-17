Jimmie Haynes, age 74, of Athens, GA passed September 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the graveside of Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing, Thursday 2-7 PM, and visitation with the family 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Lizzie Haynes; 2 daughters, Sonya Haynes and Jacqueline Haynes; 2 sons, Dexter Haynes and Marlon Haynes; 8 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Eddie (Mary) Haynes, Robert Haynes, Mary (James) Winfrey and Sarah Mattox.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com