1943 - 2019 Jimmie Willliam Dean of Hull, GA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Dean; mother, Eula Dean; step-mother, Maggie Dean; and brother, Charles Dean. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Ann) Dean of Hull, GA; sons, John and wife Erin of Columbia, MD, Jay Dean of Hull, GA; brother, Bobby Dean of Elberton, GA; nephews, Danny and Randall Dean. Jimmie was a 46 year friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10am at the church. Pastor Justin Baskins will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jimmie's honor to Extra Special People of Watkinsville, GA.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019