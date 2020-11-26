1/1
Jimmy Emerson Thomas
1943 - 2020
Jimmy Emerson Thomas, 76, of Watkinsville died November 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Emerson Thomas; his mother, Luree Martin Thomas; brother, Joey Nathan Thomas and brother-in-law, Robert Daniel Elder Jr. He is survived by his wife, Janice Weese Thomas of Watkinsville; son, Joel Perry Thomas (Traci) and granddaughter, Skylar Grace of Suwanee; brother, Jerry Martin Thomas of Watkinsville; sisters, Joy Thomas Elder of Watkinsville and Jane Thomas Wood (Colin) of Bogart and a number of nephews, nieces and cousins.

Mr. Thomas was a 1961 graduate of Oconee County High School and a 1966 graduate of the University of Georgia. He retired in 2004 from Westinghouse Electric Corporation / ABB Inc / Power Partners, Inc after 36 years as a Buyer/Materials Planner. In 2003, completing over 36 years of service, he retired as Chief Warrant Officer 4 from the United States Army Reserves, 1014th Supply and Service Company / Quartermaster in Athens. He served on the Oconee County Planning Commission for 20 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and also a member of the Athens Region Antique Automobile Club of America.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2PM at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sherman & Vicky Fox
Friend
November 25, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sherman Fox
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
