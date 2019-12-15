Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Comer, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Pass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. Pass


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. Pass Obituary
1960 - 2019 Jimmy L. Pass, 59, of Comer, died December 12, 2019.

A viewing will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Springfield Baptist Church, Comer. Interment in the Holly Creek Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Pass; children, Lafaye Lane, Penicia Rooks, Sabrina Pass, Quan Pattman and Keyron Pass; siblings, Dorothy Pass and Jason Pass; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -