1960 - 2019 Jimmy L. Pass, 59, of Comer, died December 12, 2019.
A viewing will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Springfield Baptist Church, Comer. Interment in the Holly Creek Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Pass; children, Lafaye Lane, Penicia Rooks, Sabrina Pass, Quan Pattman and Keyron Pass; siblings, Dorothy Pass and Jason Pass; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019