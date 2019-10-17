Home

Jimmy Lee Anglin


1990 - 2019
1990 - 2017 Jimmy Lee Anglin, 26, died November 3, 2017. Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of Henry Donald Anglin and Vickie Elaine Biffle Anglin of Comer. In addition to his parents survivors include his siblings: Donald Anglin, Linda Anglin, Kelly Hembrick and Randy Anglin and twelve nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12 until 6 at Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Comer. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
