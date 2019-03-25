|
|
Mr. Jimmy Lowell Hart, 85, of Royston, GA passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA.
Mr. Hart was born on December 2, 1933 in Royston, GA, son of the late Guy H. Hart and the late Gertrude Phillips Hart. He was a farmer, business owner and in later years helped his son, Chad, with Hart Farms. Mr. Hart was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean conflict.
Mr. Hart is in the Emmanuel College Basketball Hall of Fame and a long time member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved his family, people, and really enjoyed kids of all ages. He loved horses and all sports, especially basketball, and once played a round of golf at the Masters.
Survivors include his son, Chadwick Lowell Hart and girlfriend, Jody Marie Nelson; brothers, Joel Hart of Blacksburg, VA, Havard Hart of Royston, GA and Herman Hart of Toccoa, GA; sisters, Faye Nell Pulliam of Greenwood, SC, Fern Pearson of Ellenwood, GA, Loretta Phillips of Royston, GA; Florence Wickiser of Anderson, SC and Sue Hill of Destin, FL.
Funeral services for Mr. Hart will be at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Bert Synan and Rev. David Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Hart family farm.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019