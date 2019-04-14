|
|
Jimmy Wayne Lesley, 80, of Athens, passed away, Friday April 12, 2019 following a long illness.
Born March 14, 1939 in Liberty, South Carolina, he was the son of the late James F. and Ellie Bracken Lesley.
Wayne was employed by the Kroger in Athens for 50 yrs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ann Lesley.
Survivors include his son, Michael Lesley (Elizabeth) and two sisters, Patsy Carter (Ralph) and Dorothy Pilgrim
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Dennis Duck officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019