Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Lesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Wayne Lesley


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Wayne Lesley Obituary
Jimmy Wayne Lesley, 80, of Athens, passed away, Friday April 12, 2019 following a long illness.

Born March 14, 1939 in Liberty, South Carolina, he was the son of the late James F. and Ellie Bracken Lesley.

Wayne was employed by the Kroger in Athens for 50 yrs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ann Lesley.

Survivors include his son, Michael Lesley (Elizabeth) and two sisters, Patsy Carter (Ralph) and Dorothy Pilgrim

Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Dennis Duck officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now