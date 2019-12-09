|
1932 - 2019 Jo-An Black of Athens went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1932 to the late Joe H. and Comilla Black. Ms. Black retired from Southern Bell and worked several years at Athens Banner-Herald. She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles H. Black, Billy Ray Black, and Tommy Lee Black.
Graveside services are Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Colbert Cemetery with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating.
She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Cordelia and Lawrence Tolbert; sister in law, JoAnn Black and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Silverleaf of Athens and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019