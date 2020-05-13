Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date



Jo Ann Rice


1952 - 2020
Jo Ann Rice Obituary
Jo Ann Ward Rice, 68, wife of Harry Felton Rice, Chief Magistrate Judge, Madison County, died May 7, 2020.

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late George Gordon Ward, Jr. and Dorothy Grey Minchner Ward; step daughter to the late Marguerite Ward and mother to the late George Ott. Mrs. Rice retired as a Registered Nurse from Oconee Area Health Care and was a member of Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church.

Survivors in addition to her husband include one daughter: Kirsten; four grandchildren and several cousins.

A celebration of Jo's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Madison County Food Bank or the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 13, 2020
