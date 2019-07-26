Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Clayton Gilmore


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Clayton Gilmore Obituary
Joan Clayton Gilmore 1941 - 2019 JoAn Clayton Gilmore, age 77, of Athens, passed on July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges with interment at Gilmore Cemetery.

Visitation, Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Survivors include: her son, Charles Bailey; five daughters, Gwen Cooper, Kathy Clayton, Pamela Gilmore, Rhonda Moon, and Paula Echols; three sisters, Bobbie Ann Maxey, Beverly Butler, and Linda Russell, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now