|
|
Joan Clayton Gilmore 1941 - 2019 JoAn Clayton Gilmore, age 77, of Athens, passed on July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges with interment at Gilmore Cemetery.
Visitation, Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Survivors include: her son, Charles Bailey; five daughters, Gwen Cooper, Kathy Clayton, Pamela Gilmore, Rhonda Moon, and Paula Echols; three sisters, Bobbie Ann Maxey, Beverly Butler, and Linda Russell, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 26, 2019