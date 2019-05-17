|
|
Joan H. Riddling, 90, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Athens, Joan was the daughter of the late R.E. (Doc) and Nell Kirk Hardeman. She was also preceded in death by her husband James E. (Bill) Riddling and son, James Michael Riddling, Sr. Survivors include her two daughters: Barbara R. Whitehead (Byron) and Diane R. Watson (Tim); seven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She worked 38 years as a receptionist in several physician's offices and retired at 71 years of age. She was known for her delicious pound cakes and hummingbird cakes. She was a member of Bogart United Methodist Church and loved her church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, May 17, 2019 Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Alissa Rothschild of Bogart United Methodist Church. A special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Debbie, Rita, Jennifer and Karyn for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bogart United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 58, Bogart, GA 30622. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019