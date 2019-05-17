Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Riddling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan H. Riddling


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan H. Riddling Obituary
Joan H. Riddling, 90, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Athens, Joan was the daughter of the late R.E. (Doc) and Nell Kirk Hardeman. She was also preceded in death by her husband James E. (Bill) Riddling and son, James Michael Riddling, Sr. Survivors include her two daughters: Barbara R. Whitehead (Byron) and Diane R. Watson (Tim); seven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She worked 38 years as a receptionist in several physician's offices and retired at 71 years of age. She was known for her delicious pound cakes and hummingbird cakes. She was a member of Bogart United Methodist Church and loved her church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, May 17, 2019 Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Alissa Rothschild of Bogart United Methodist Church. A special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Debbie, Rita, Jennifer and Karyn for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bogart United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 58, Bogart, GA 30622. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephes.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now