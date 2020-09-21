1/1
Joan Martin Healey
1927 - 2020
Joan Martin Healey, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born on March 27, 1927 in Madison County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Allen Washington Martin and Willie Hoyt Chandler Martin. She grew up in Athens, Georgia and lived most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia where she and her husband raised their daughter Terri and where she enjoyed playing golf at Capitol City Country Club. She was also an avid bridge player, a hobby she continued when she moved back to Athens and played until March when Covid changed life for so many. She was a member of Wieuca Baptist Church in Atlanta and then attended Beechaven Baptist Church in her later years as she resided again in Athens.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Healey; daughter Teresa Healey; sisters, Shirley Howell and Jean Martin.

Survivors include her sisters, Allene Carteaux (Richard Carteaux) and Joyce Corrigan; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews who were like children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to her. (And were loved as such!)

In light of present circumstances, services for Joan will be private for family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beech Haven Baptist Church at 2390 West Broad Street Athens, GA 30606 or online at https://beechhaven.org/give/ or to Wesley Woods of Athens at 1817 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30329 or online at https://www.wesleywoods.org/donate/.

The family would like to express special thanks to all of her caregivers including Kindred Care Hospice and Talmadge Terrace workers and staff.

Lord & Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
