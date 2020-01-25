|
|
1932 - 2020 Joan Morris Bell, age 87, of Colbert, Ga. passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Ga. Joan was born September 17, 1932 in Colbert, Ga. to the late Lloyd and Effie Morris. Joan was a member of the Colbert Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher and enjoyed traveling. She has been to every state in the United States but two. Her favorite out of all these places was the beach. She is proceeded in death by her husband Hubert Bell and brother Walter Morris. Survivors include her daughter Angela Nelson of Blairsville, GA, granddaughter Katie Moody of Colbert, Ga, one great granddaughter, and two nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2pm at the Chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery Athens, GA. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the hours of service at 2pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Flowers are accepted or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS Pets) at 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Rd, Danielsville, GA. 30633. Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020