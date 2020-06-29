Joann (James) Beusse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann James Beusse, age 88, passed away Friday June 26th, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Madison County she was the daughter of the late Earl Watson and Lettie Mae Hilley James and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Jesse Quinton Beusse.

She served for many years as a kindergarten teacher's aide at Ila and Danielsville Elementary Schools and was retired from the Madison County School system. She was a member of Danielsville Baptist Church.

Survivors include children Terry Quinton Beusse (Tommie) of Colbert, William Clark Beusse (Edie) of Dawsonville, and April Amanda Brown (Stephen) of Danielsville, Seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Lucy James Graham and Linda James Harris both of Hartwell.

Services will be graveside only and held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2PM at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to a charity of your choice.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved