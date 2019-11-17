|
|
1949 - 2019 Joann Pike Fitzsimmons, 70, of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, surrounded by her family, after a courageous second battle with cancer.
Born on May 11, 1949, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Luther and Ann Peppler Pike, Joann grew up in Charlotte, NC, and graduated from Limestone College in 1971. In 1972, she married Michael Fitzsimmons, and over the course of Mike's 25-year Navy career, they raised a family together in Spain, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Guam. Joann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, boxer dogs, and Clemson football. Together since high school, she and Mike were happily married for 47 years, and their marriage was a model of devotion.
She is survived by husband, Mike; daughter, Christine Fitzsimmons of Anderson, SC; daughter, Kelley Fitzsimmons Cuneo (Patrick) of Athens; grandchildren Abigail, Benjamin, and Henry; brother, Skip Pike (Jill) of Raleigh, NC; brothers-in-law Jean Fitzsimmons (Ann) and Pat Fitzsimmons (Kay) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathy Harrell Clark.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Carolina Boxer Rescue are appreciated.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019