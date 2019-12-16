Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
1931 Old West Broad Street
Athens, GA
Joann Taylor


1935 - 2019
Joann Taylor Obituary
1935 - 2019 Joann Taylor, age 83 of Athens, GA passed December 13, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad Street, Athens, GA. Public viewing, Sunday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: two sons, Gary (Patricia) Taylor and Douglas Taylor, both of Athens, GA; one daughter, Audra Taylor of Athens, GA; two sisters, Shirley Mapp of Athens, GA and Evelyn (Willie Ed) Favors of Crawford, GA; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
