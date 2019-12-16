|
|
1935 - 2019 Joann Taylor, age 83 of Athens, GA passed December 13, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad Street, Athens, GA. Public viewing, Sunday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: two sons, Gary (Patricia) Taylor and Douglas Taylor, both of Athens, GA; one daughter, Audra Taylor of Athens, GA; two sisters, Shirley Mapp of Athens, GA and Evelyn (Willie Ed) Favors of Crawford, GA; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019