|
|
1945 - 2019 Mrs. Joann Trippi Johns, age 74, of Gainesville died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Mrs. Johns was born in Greensboro, NC to Charlie Trippi and the late, Virginia Davis Trippi. Mrs. Johns was a retired school teacher from Brevard County, FL. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Johns was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Johns.
Mrs. Johns is survived by her father and step-mother, Charlie and Peggy Trippi of Athens; sister, Brenda Fleeman (Randy) of Nicholson; and brother, Charles Trippi, Jr.
Mrs. Johns request was for her body to be cremated.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019