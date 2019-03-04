|
|
Joanne Ribble Sloterbeck passed away February 28 at age 83. She was born July 23, 1935 to George Wallace and Beryl Hosey Ribble. Mrs. Sloterbeck was a retired teacher, having taught in Dekalb and Madison counties. She was a long time member of Riverside Baptist church. Mrs. Sloterbeck was blessed to have had so many wonderful friends through her time at Bentley Assisted Living and in the Jefferson community, as well as her church family. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Tykie and Charlotte.
Mrs. Sloterbeck is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Charles Sloterbeck, daughters Carole(Tom) Barnaby, Lilburn, GA, Beryl(Mickey) Adams, Smyrna, GA, Leigh(Mike) Lord, Lexington, GA,Katherine(Hai Ngo) Cheatwood, Gainesville, GA, and Amanda and Johnny Beth Sloterbeck, Jefferson, GA.
She will be greatly missed by her 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for March 30, 2019, 11:00 am, Riverside Baptist church, Colbert, Georgia
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019