Joanne Roach, age 82, died on June 28, 2019, at her home in Bogart. A lifelong resident of Oconee County, Joanne was born on February 1st, 1937, the youngest daughter of the late Austin and Mollie Pruett Owens.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Roach; her daughter, Lynn Dillard; her daughter and son-in-law, Nickie and Rick Carter; her granddaughter, Lauren Dillard; her two sisters, Trellie Arthur and Maureen Patton, and several nieces and nephews.
Joanne attended Bogart High School where she excelled on the girls basketball team. Her team was undefeated in the 1951 season and went on to win the district championship in 1953, the year she was named All State guard. She worked briefly at Kress Five & Dime Store and General Time Corporation in Athens, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Living Word Baptist Church in Bogart.
Aside from her family, who she loved unconditionally, Joanne's favorite things in life were cats, ice cream, and Elvis. Before her long illness, she was a fantastic cook, she loved playing Bingo, attending church, making crafts to sell at local festivals, and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers in her gardens. Even though she spent many years unable to do the things she enjoyed, she never once complained. Her sweet smile will be remembered most by the loved ones that she left behind. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Jody and Jamie, for their kindness, love, and support.
The family plans to hold a private memorial service for Joanne at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019