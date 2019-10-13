|
|
1956 - 2019 Mrs. Joanne Taylor Chapman, 63, of Athens died October 09, 2019.
A viewing will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Chapman, Sr.; daughter, Latrice (Keenan) Chapman-Stephens; sons, Larry (Aundrea) Chapman,II and Quincey Chapman; siblings, Mary Appling, Elsie (Jimmy) Mattox, Larry (Wendy) Taylor, George (Patricia) Taylor, Marion (Gloria) Taylor and Mack (Tammy) Taylor; and grandson, Larry Chapman III and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019