Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Joanne Taylor Chapman


1956 - 2019
Joanne Taylor Chapman Obituary
1956 - 2019 Mrs. Joanne Taylor Chapman, 63, of Athens died October 09, 2019.

A viewing will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Chapman, Sr.; daughter, Latrice (Keenan) Chapman-Stephens; sons, Larry (Aundrea) Chapman,II and Quincey Chapman; siblings, Mary Appling, Elsie (Jimmy) Mattox, Larry (Wendy) Taylor, George (Patricia) Taylor, Marion (Gloria) Taylor and Mack (Tammy) Taylor; and grandson, Larry Chapman III and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
